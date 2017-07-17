New Trailer For 'Wind River' Leaves Jeremy Renner & Elizabeth Olsen On Their Own





A new trailer for the murder mystery has hit, offering another look at Sheridan's film that reunites the Avengers co-stars before we see them in Avengers: Infinity War. Here they're dealing with more grounded threats, as Renner plays a government tracker who discovers a dead girl's body on a Wyoming Native American reservation. Olsen is the inexperienced FBI agent sent in to lead the investigation, totally unprepared for the brutality of the case and the harsh terrain.





Wind River, which opens August 4th then expands August 18th, is a solid combination of Sheridan's previous work. Don't miss it. It's a film I loved at Sundance and can't wait for others to experience for themselves. Sheridan fully immerses you in the history and culture of Native Americans the same way he pulled us into Mexico's drug war and Texas' failed economy.





Ready to escape the summer heat? One good way to do it is to watch Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen trod through a feet of snow to track a killer. That's how they spend much of, the directorial debut byandwriter Taylor Sheridan, but don't worry, things heat up for them pretty quickly.