7/27/2017
New Trailer For Rob Reiner's 'LBJ' Puts Woody Harrelson In The Oval Office
Given the current state of the presidency it's nice to look back at a time when the office still meant something. Given director Rob Reiner's politics I imagine LBJ, which stars Woody Harrelson as President Lyndon B. Johnson, is his way of making a statement. Whether that statement also leads to Oscar nominations for himself and Harrelson we'll just have to wait and see, but the trailer certainly has promise.
Heavily altered under a ton of makeup, Harrelson takes on the role of LBJ as he ascends to the presidency in the wake of John F. Kennedy's assassination. Basically it looks like a companion piece to Jackie, and follows a similar tract as he attempts to honor Kennedy's legacy while the country is in mourning. Here's the synopsis:
After powerful Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson (Woody Harrelson) loses the 1960 Democratic presidential nomination to Senator John F. Kennedy (Jeffrey Donovan), he agrees to be his young rival’s running mate. But once they win the election, despite his extensive legislative experience and shrewd political instincts, Johnson finds himself sidelined in the role of vice president. That all changes on Nov. 22, 1963, when Kennedy is assassinated and Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird (Jennifer Jason Leigh) by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with longtime adversary Attorney General Bobby Kennedy (Michael Stahl-David) and one-time mentor Georgia Senator Richard Russell (Richard Jenkins) as he seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil RightsAct of 1964.
Playing the POTUS hasn't done anybody favors in the Oscar race lately. Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for J Edgar, Bill Murray was ignored in Hyde Park On Hudson, and Parker Sawyers was left out for Southside with You. Expect Harrelson's performance to get a big push later in the year anyway. LBJ opens November 3rd.