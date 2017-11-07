7/11/2017
New Trailer For Flying Lotus' 'Kuso', Another Sundance Oddity
Yesterday we brought you the unbelievably weird trailer for Lemon, a movie that has a comedy style best described as "cringe-worthy". Today comes another oddball movie that was at Sundance this year, Kuso, from rapper/DJ Flying Lotus, and it's another that is just so outwardly strange it defies proper description.
Here are just a few words people used to describe the movie to me while hanging out in Park City: "disgusting", "fucking gross", "wet". Yeah, it was that last one that made me not want to go. But apparently this thing has bodily fluids galore. All I really needed to see from this new trailer were the disgusting boils on faces of each character, the apparent survivors of the worst earthquake in Los Angeles history. Here is the synopsis:
Broadcasting through a makeshift network of discarded televisions, KUSO depicts the aftermath of Los Angeles’s worst earthquake nightmare. Viewers travel between screens and aftershocks into the twisted lives of the survived, experiencing a hallucination that is half-Cronenberg, half-Ren & Stimpy.
Kuso hits L.A. theaters and the Shudder streaming site on July 21st, and features appearances by Hannibal Buress, Anders Holm, Tim Heidecker, and George Clinton.