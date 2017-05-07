New Trailer For Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' As 70mm Tickets Go On Sale

Before comic book movies and franchises took over everything, a war movie likewould have been the talk of the summer. But now it seems like we need a reminder that Christopher Nolan's film is on the way in just a couple of weeks, and another intense trailer has been released to do just that.Clocking in at just about a minute in length, this new look at the film promises thrill after thrill as Nolan brings WWII action to the beaches, the seas, and the skies. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, and Mary Rylance co-star while Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead take leading roles in the story of the war's most dangerous evacuation as thousands of British and Allied troops were trapped by German forces.opens July 21st, and tickets for the 70mm engagements go on sale today.