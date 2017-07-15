New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Character Posters Revealed In Red

Just because Disney a packed house of frenzied Star Wars fans a behind the scenes look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it doesn't mean they were finished. A group of six character posters have also been revealed, each with a deep red color theme that is foreboding to say the least. It reminds me of the Emperor's Imperial Guard.
The images feature Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and General Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher. It's worth noting that Rey is sporting a cloak similar to Luke's, making her look more like the last Jedi than ever.
Directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th.