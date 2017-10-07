7/10/2017
New Look At Justin Timberlake & Kate Winslet In Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel'
If the summer feels a little light, it's because we aren't getting the annual Woody Allen romantic comedy. This time around the legendary director is bringing his wares to the awards season with the 1950s-set Wonder Wheel, and a new look (the first is here) at its big stars, Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake, is here.
Also starring James Belushi, Juno Temple, Tony Sirico, and Max Casella, the film's plot is under wraps as usual. But what we do now is that it has gangsters, infidelity, lovers. Basically the same thing in every Allen movie, right? At least this one will have a giant Wonder Wheel, though??
Wonder Wheel opens December 1st.