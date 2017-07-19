Michael Fassbender Tracks An Ice Cold Killer In First Trailer For 'The Snowman'

The works of Norwegian crime author Jo Nesbo are some of the most popular around the world, and Hollywood has been eager to try and turn his work into the next Millennium Trilogy. An adaptation of his popular book,, has been in the works for years, once with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio circling it, but it fell into the capable hands ofdirector Tomas Alfredson, with Michael Fassbender as his star.The chilly first trailer has arrived, and if you never thought snowmen were creepy before, this will do the trick. Fassbender plays dogged detective Harry Hole, on the trail of a serial killer who uses snowmen as his signature. The film co-stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rebecca Ferguson, J.K. Simmons, Toby Jones, James D'Arcy, and Chloe Sevigny.hits theaters on October 20th.