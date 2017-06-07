7/06/2017
Matt Reeves On A Possible Trilogy For 'The Batman'
There's a good chance Matt Reeves will be asked more about The Batman than Dawn of the Planet of the Apes during the latter's press tour. It's sad, but that's the way it goes. And we've already learned a lot; like that he wants to make a Batman detective story that is "very emotional", drawing inspiration from Christopher Nolan. And now while speaking with Fandango, Reeves answered whether or not this could be the start of a trilogy. In short: Yes! But not right away...
“I have ideas about an arc, but really, the important thing is just to start… you have to start with one. You know, you have to start with a story that begins something. And I would be lying if I could tell you that the arcs of ‘Apes’ was already planned out, because it simply wasn’t; it’s one of those things where that character was so potent, and the possibility was embedded from the beginning, but exactly how you’ve got from A to Z is not something that existed.”
Okay, good answer. Get the first movie right, then worry about sequels. Wish more studios would take that hint. Now, can you get back to asking him about 'Apes', please? That movie's awesome and deserves more attention. Look for it to open on July 14th.