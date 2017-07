Matt Reeves On A Possible Trilogy For 'The Batman'

There's a good chance Matt Reeves will be asked more aboutthanduring the latter's press tour. It's sad, but that's the way it goes. And we've already learned a lot; like that he wants to make a Batman detective story that is "very emotional", drawing inspiration from Christopher Nolan. And now while speaking with Fandango , Reeves answered whether or not this could be the start of a trilogy. In short: Yes! But not right away...Okay, good answer. Get the first movie right, then worry about sequels. Wish more studios would take that hint. Now, can you get back to asking him about 'Apes', please? That movie's awesome and deserves more attention. Look for it to open on July 14th.