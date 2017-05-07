7/05/2017
Matt Reeves On His "Emotional" Batman Film And Christopher Nolan's Influence
Matt Reeves only recently locked on War for the Planet of the Apes and is now doing press for the film (Hint: It's great.), which means questions about his next project are inevitable. That's especially the case when that film is The Batman, and Reeves replaced Ben Affleck as the director. While it's still pretty early on, Reeves has already opened up about his desire to make a noir-driven detective story, and now he's got more to say about the Dark Knight's upcoming solo adventure.
“It’s my hope to tell a very emotional Batman story," he told Yahoo! while comparing Batman to Andy Serkis' Caesar from War for the Planet of the Apes. He continued...
“What I love that [Nolan] did was that he took the genre seriously. What studios are willing to make at the moment is a very, very narrow band of films. What I discovered is that this genre has the potential to be about something more. You can use the metaphors of the genre to talk about [a lot]. I think that the metaphors of both of the franchises [Batman and Apes] enable you to tell stories that have deep emotional resonance. That’s actually what excites me about it. It’s interesting because I was obsessed with both as a child, and yet there is something potentially very adult about what you can explore under the cover of that fantasy. That is what draws me to it, and that’s what I’m excited about.”
“I think the other thing that I really admire in what [Nolan] did was knowing what it is to make a big studio film, which often can fall into that sense of committee filmmaking where there’s an anonymity to the point of view of the film."
If there's one thing Reeves has definitely picked up on fairly early in his career, it's making a big budget studio film that still feels small and personal. War for the Planet of the Apes is a prime example, so check it out on July 14th. As for The Batman, look for it to arrive probably in 2019.