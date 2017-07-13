7/13/2017
Matt Reeves On Ditching Ben Affleck's Script For 'The Batman'
This update on The Batman is a little bit silly since we heard it was getting a new script months ago. When Matt Reeves came aboard to replace Ben Affleck as director it was clear that he would want to tackle a new version of the screenplay himself, tossing the one penned by Affleck and Geoff Johns into the can. But at least now we have Reeves actually speaking on the subject. He told the Happy Sad Confused podcast...
“No. It’s a new story. It’s just starting again. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool."
He added more in a conversation with Uproxx, giving the reasons why he felt it necessary to do his own screenplay rather than rely on another's work...
"Well, because the thing is that it’s too hard. You spend too much of your time putting yourself into something, and for it not to work, that’s a nightmare, right? I can fail for every single reason because of myself. I don’t want to fail because of something that I don’t believe in in the first place – because I’m not going to know how to do it. I can respect that somebody else might know exactly how to do it. Like there are plenty of things that I’m not the right director for and I love to go see those movies. I love to see what people can do. But I can only do what I can do, and so I have to work from that perspective for self-preservation. It’s not out of any kind of like, Oh, my way or the highway, it’s because that’s the way I have to do it for me to feel confident in my choices. And so, I’m happy to part ways not even in an acrimonious way."
Affleck is confirmed to be at Comic-Con to promote Justice League during the Warner Bros. panel. I don't know if Reeves will be there but it wouldn't surprise me if he turned up. Then again if he's just starting over on the script there may not be much about The Batman to reveal. At the very least it would be good to know if Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke will be appearing. He would probably like to know, too.
Reeves' latest film, War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters tonight, and you should definitely check it out. [Batman-News]