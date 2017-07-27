Matt Damon Loses Control In First Trailer For George Clooney's 'Suburbicon'

Thatis happening at all is a big effin' deal. Penned by the Coen Brothers as a potential followup to, yes way back in the '80s, the film has been in a semi-state of development Hell ever since, with George Clooney attached for more than a decade of it. Except, he was attached as an actor before deciding a few years ago to move behind the camera instead, keeping the secretive plot firmly in place. And now the '50s-set suburban thriller begins to be unveiled with the first trailer's debut.Starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and Noah Jupe, the film looks and sounds like classic Coens. Betrayal, deceit, and violence lurk beneath the surface of a seemingly idyllic suburban family in 1959. For good reason this one is being pegged as a potential Oscar contender. I don't know if that would be the case if the script leaned a bit lighter, but this is definitely the Coens crossing into the dark comedy spectrum I think they are at their best. Clooney isn't quite as proven in that genre, at least not as director, so we'll see if he can pull it off.opens October 27th.