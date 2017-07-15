Mark Ruffalo Says A Solo Hulk Film Will "Never Happen"

For years there's been talk of a potential solo Hulk movie, or another one at least, one that would star Mark Ruffalo and not Edward Norton or Eric Bana. And while hopes have sporadically been raised, especially when there was talk of a potential team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, one simple fact has ALWAYS been there and we've known it. We've chosen to ignore it but in the back of our minds it was always there...
Universal has the rights to the Hulk.
That has long been the case. Universal put out Ang Lee's Hulk that nobody liked (and isn't part of the MCU), then they worked with Marvel Studios on 2008's The Incredible Hulk, one of the films that helped launch the MCU. But fans want to see Ruffalo's Hulk get his own movie. Alas, it's not to be, as Ruffalo himself has smashed those hopes once and for all. He tells Variety...
“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone ‘Hulk’ movie will never happen. Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don’t want to make money.”
This is nothing new, as I've said, but Ruffalo is putting a fine point on it now. Of course, anything can happen (see also: Spider-Man: Homecoming), but for now it's not looking good. Then again, Ruffalo is a smart dude and he's probably employing some gamesmanship in hopes of goading Universal into making a deal. For now you'll just have to settle for seeing Hulk smash in Thor: Ragnarok later this year.
