'Luke Cage' Second Season Casts Two Villainous Roles, Including One 'Black Panther' Villain

The first season ofwas one of the most creatively successful of Marvel's Netflix shows, certainly getting off to a better start thandid. Cage will be seen next, along with Iron Fist, Daredevil, and Jessica Jones in, but casting is already underway on the second season of his solo series. Mustafa Shakir () and Gabrielle Dennis () have joined the cast in villainous roles, although there's something curious going on with the latter.Shakir will take on the role of John McIver, aka Bushmaster. In the comics he's a crime boss and eventual member of the Maggia, but he's being described as “a natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance.” There may be some small tweaks to his character based on that description. Personally I've always thought Bushmaster was one of the worst villains Marvel has, mainly because his name sounds like it belongs to a porn star.Interestingly, Dennis is playing Tilda Johnson aka Nightshade, a scientist who used her gifts for criminal purposes. They describe her now as "a brilliant, holistic doctor with a complicated history in Harlem where, as much as she tries to stay far from trouble, it seems to always find her.” What's interesting about it is that Nabiyah B is playing Nightshade as part of thecast. Hmmm...something tells me there's a communication gap between Marvel's TV and film departments.Shakir and Dennis join returning stars Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, and Theo Rossi.should return to Netflix in 2018.