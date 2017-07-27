7/27/2017
Lois Smith Loves A Jon Hamm Hologram In New Trailer For 'Marjorie Prime'
If you could spend the rest of your days with a hologram that looked like Jon Hamm, what would you do? There are probably a lot of people who would do just as screen veteran Lois Smith does in Marjorie Prime, which is to get quite familiar with it. Perhaps too familiar.
A new trailer for the film by Michael Almereyda (Experimenter, Cymbeline) gives off a very Twilight Zone, or better yet Black Mirror-esque vibe. The sci-fi story is based on the acclaimed play by Jordan Harrison, and follows an older woman, losing her grip with reality, as she relives key moments from the past with a hologram of her late husband.
Smith originated the role on stage and it's good to see her in a rare leading role on the big screen. The film didn't earn a ton of buzz coming out of Sundance, even though it came away with the Alfred P. Sloane Award. I see it as a potential sleeper this summer, especially with Hamm red hot after Baby Driver.
Also starring Tim Robbins and Geena Davis, Marjorie Prime opens August 18th.