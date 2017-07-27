Lois Smith Loves A Jon Hamm Hologram In New Trailer For 'Marjorie Prime'

If you could spend the rest of your days with a hologram that looked like Jon Hamm, what would you do? There are probably a lot of people who would do just as screen veteran Lois Smith does in, which is to get quite familiar with it. Perhaps too familiar.A new trailer for the film by Michael Almereyda () gives off a very, or better yet-esque vibe. The sci-fi story is based on the acclaimed play by Jordan Harrison, and follows an older woman, losing her grip with reality, as she relives key moments from the past with a hologram of her late husband.Smith originated the role on stage and it's good to see her in a rare leading role on the big screen. The film didn't earn a ton of buzz coming out of Sundance, even though it came away with the Alfred P. Sloane Award. I see it as a potential sleeper this summer, especially with Hamm red hot afterAlso starring Tim Robbins and Geena Davis,opens August 18th.