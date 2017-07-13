7/13/2017
Lily James Will Get An Earful Of ABBA In 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!'
From one awesome playlist to a...well, a different one. Baby Driver star Lily James has signed on to star in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, which will feature 100% fewer car chases. Or so we think.
What's interesting about this is James' role, as she'll play "Young Donna", meaning she'll play the young version of Meryl Streep's character. Streep will indeed be back along with Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, and Pierce Brosnan who have all been confirmed. The story will jump back and forth in time to show how their earlier relationships resonate in the present. Basically, we're going to see how Donna has been stuck in love triangles her entire life, so expect to see younger versions all the men in her life. And expect those romantic entanglements to be colored with ABBA tracks we didn't hear the last time.
Directed by Ol Parker, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! opens July 20th 2018. [THR]