7/03/2017
'Leatherface' Reveals Gory First Images And Brand New Release Date
Horror fans, after a long wait the anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel, Leatherface, is nearly here. For real this time. BloodyDisgusting has learned the film will have its world premiere at London's FrightFest, before hitting DirecTV exclusively on September 21st, followed by a theatrical run and VOD beginning October 20th.
The film, which is Rated 'R' “for strong bloody violence, disturbing images, language and some sexuality/nudity", is directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (of the gory slasher flick À l’intérieur), and reveals the origin of the leather-masked killer of horror lore. Jessica Madsen, Sam Coleman, Sam Strike, and James Bloor play escapees from a mental institution, who kidnap a a young nurse (Vanessa Grasse) and take her on a brutal, bloody road trip through Hell. Hot on their trail are a pair of Texas Rangers, played by Stephen Dorff and Iron Fist's Finn Jones, who are seeking revenge on the teenager who will eventually become Leatherface. Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) is in the film as well, playing Verna Sawyer, and we all know that "Sawyer" name carries a lot of weight in this franchise.
Along with the release date, BloodyDisgusting has also dropped some intense images of the gruesomeness to come.