'Leatherface' NSFW Trailer Begins The Bloody Massacre

How many times do we need to see a "prequel" or "beginning" to? Hasn't it been done to death? There was even an origin story to the Michael Bay-produced remake. It's a bit excessive. But there's one more on the way in the forever-developing, and a blood-soaked NSFW trailer has arrived.Directed by French duo Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, who impressed with the 2007 horror, this take on the 'Chainsaw Massacre' saga follows four escaped inmates from a mental ward who hit the road while pursued by a deadly lawman out for revenge. But among their group is the man who would eventually become Leatherface, one of the most iconic slashers in horror history. Jessica Madsen, Sam Coleman, Sam Strike, James Bloor, Vanessa Grasse, Lily Taylor, and Stephen Dorff co-star in what looks like it'll be as gory as fans hoped it would be.hits DirecTV on September 21st followed by a theatrical and VOD run beginning October 20th.