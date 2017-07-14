7/14/2017
'Landline' Breakout Abby Quinn Joins Hailee Steinfeld In The 'Transformers' Bumblebee Spinoff
That's it. I'm now officially excited for a movie about Bumblebee. Although, to be fair, my excitement has nothing to do with the yellow Camaro Autobot. It's all about the cast which is led by Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Rachel Crow, and now Abby Quinn, who just had her breakout role opposite Jenny Slate in Landline.
The Tracking Board passes on the news of Quinn's casting, although they don't have details on her role. Quinn was phenomenal in Landline, which I caught a few months ago at Sundance. I also had a chance to interview Quinn a couple of weeks ago and will be sharing that soon. She's an emerging talent with a maturity beyond her years, very similar to Steinfeld in a lot of ways.
Bumblebee will be set in the 1980s before Michael Bay's Transformers movies. It opens June 8th 2018. As for Landline, you can check out Quinn in that on July 21st.