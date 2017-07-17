7/17/2017
Lakeith Stanfield Must Survive Behind Bars In First Trailer For 'Crown Heights'
Atlanta and Short Term 12 star Lakeith Stanfield had a busy Sundance. The actor appeared or starred in a number of films, including Jordan Peele's Get Out and The Incredible Jessica James. But the one in which he finally had a chance to headline was the true-life prison drama, Crown Heights, in which he gives a soulful performance as the wrongly-convicted Colin Warner.
Winner of the Audience Award in Park City, the film tells the true story of 18-year-old Warner, who in 1980 was falsely accused of murder. Railroaded by the system, he is wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha plays childhood friend Carl 'KC' King, who does everything in his power, from taking out loans to working in the legal system, to secure Colin's release.
I wasn't totally blown away by Matt Ruskin's (This American Life) directorial effort, but Stanfield really impressed with a performance that feels authentic and natural. If there's a reason to check out Crown Heights it's him. Amazon Studios and IFC Films will release the film on August 25th.