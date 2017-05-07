7/05/2017
Kevin Feige Talks "Five-Movie Storyline" For Spider-Man, But So What?
“We are looking at a five-movie storyline — ‘Civil War,’ ‘Homecoming,’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘untitled Avengers,’ ‘Homecoming 2’ — or whatever we end up calling it — as an amazing five-story journey for Peter Parker. In the way that the events of ‘Civil War’ directly inform the opening of ‘Homecoming’ and his state of mind as he goes back to high school, so too will the events of the next two ‘Avengers’ movies as he continues with high school. This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled ‘Avengers’ in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there.”
Those were the most recent comments by Marvel's Kevin Feige to the Toronto Sun about the cinematic journey for Tom Holland's Spider-Man, which continues with this weekend's Spider-Man: Homecoming.
He didn't really say anything at all, other than to mention the movies we'll see Spider-Man in, all of which we already knew about. On Facebook I mentioned how annoying Feige's statements have been during the press run for 'Homecoming'. And it's not really his fault, it's that he's asked the same "What's in store for Spider-Man?" question over and over again. The result is "newsworthy" statements like this, although literally the only thing different that he said was calling it a "five-movie storyline", which is what we already knew because those are the limits of the Sony deal. For now.
What Feige doesn't say is that Spider-Man is going to be the lens through which we view the MCU going into the next phase. It was Iron Man, but 'Homecoming' marks a passing of the torch in a sense. Having someone like Spider-Man as the centerpiece promises a very different MCU than we've seen before, and that is something worth looking forward to.
Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th.