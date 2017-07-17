7/17/2017
Kevin Feige On Fantastic Four In MCU: "There's A Chance"!
Whenever there's an event like D23 or Comic-Con taking place the rumor mill starts churning faster than ever. This past weekend was no different, and the most prevalent rumor had to do with the Fantastic Four finally coming home to Marvel Studios. This would have required Marvel to strike a deal with 20th Century Fox similar to the one made with Sony. But tensions have been much worse between Marvel and Fox, so bad that Marvel Comics cancelled the Fantastic Four comics (and basically shunned the X-Men) as a way of hurting Fox. Why promote characters that belong to another movie studio, right? It's stupid and petty, but that's how business works for some people.
Anyway, when four mystery statues were placed by Marvel on the D23 show floor, everyone suspected they would turn out to be Human Torch, Reed Richards, The Thing, and Invisible Woman. Well, we know now that they were actually just Thanos' minions, the Black Order, leaving a lot of fans disappointed. Not me, I dig the Black Order and could care less about the FF.
Yahoo! Movies caught up with Marvel's Kevin Feige, who has always denied any potential deal with Fox, and he dashed those hopes once again...
"I’ve been at Marvel for 17 years… There are certainly no plans whatsoever for that. But too many amazing things have happened over the past 17 years for me ever say never. But for now, nothing."
But fret not, True Believer! Feige admits there is some chance we could see the Fantastic Four as part of the MCU. And a darn good chance it is!
"There’s a chance that aliens could come down from the sky right now. And we’ll use them in the movie in to save money on visual effects."
See? So buck up. If the Chitauri ever come down and lay waste to Manhattan or something, then we'll see the Fantastic Four come back to Marvel. Has Fox signed off on this?