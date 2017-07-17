7/17/2017
Katherine Waterston In, Michelle Williams Out For Jonah Hill's 'Mid-90s'
It's taken a while for Jonah Hill to get moving on his period comedy, Mid-90s (guess when it takes place?), and now just as he's ready to go there's been some shuffling at the top. The Tracking Board says Alien: Covenant star Katherine Waterston has come aboard to replace Michelle Williams, adding to what is already a jam packed year for her.
Waterston will play the mother to 12-year-old Stevie, who escapes from a tough home life by becoming part of the sex and drug-fueled '90s skateboard scene. Recent Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges of Manchester by the Sea will play Stevie's older brother, while Stevie will be played by Sunny Suljic, who is turning heads for his performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer. He also recently worked with Hill on Gus Van Sant's Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.
Waterston will be seen next in Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, then later this year in potential Oscar contender The Current War. She will also reprise her role as Tina Goldstein in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2.