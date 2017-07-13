Kate Upton & Alexandra Daddario Want The Same Guy In New Trailer For 'The Layover'

Think about this, guys: What if you had the chance to date either Kate Upton or Alexandra Daddario? Pretty sweet, right? Okay, but you know what would be even better? If they were fighting over YOU. Keep it in your shorts, dude. Well that's pretty much the premise of, a comedy that is, shockingly, directed by William H. Macy.Daddario and Upton play best friends, both recently fired from their jobs, who end up vying for the attentions of the same guy while on extended layover in St. Louis. This looks all-around dreadful despite the amount of eye candy on screen. Worse, it feels like a relic from the worst years of Katherine Heigl's ascendance. Women still have a long way to go being treated with the same respect as their male counterparts, but with so much progress lately this looks like a step backwards.Then again, nobody is likely to see this movie, so it may not matter. Also starring Matt Barr, Kal Penn, Rob Corddry, Molly Shannon, and Matt Jones,opens September 1st after a brief DirecTV run beginning August 3rd.