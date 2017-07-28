7/28/2017
Judy Greer Is Coming Back For 'Ant-Man And The Wasp'
Ironically, the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp continues to grow. Over the weekend we learned that Michelle Pfeiffer was joining the cast as Janet van Dyne aka the original Wasp, along with Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster aka Black Goliath. Now Deadline reports that Judy Greer, who played Maggie Lang in the first movie, is set to return.
Greer joins Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, and more in the Marvel sequel. Maggie Lang is the ex-wife to former thief-turned-hero Scott Lang, and there was some conflict since she's moved on to a new man, who was played by Bobby Cannavale. No word on if he's coming back or not. I have a feeling we'll see more of Maggie and Scott's daughter, Cassie (previously played by Abby Ryder Fortson), who eventually grows up to become the Young Avenger known as Stature.
Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th 2018, directed by Peyton Reed.