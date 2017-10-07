John Oliver To Join Disney's Live-Action 'The Lion King'





John Oliver is set to join the cast of the live action version of The Lion King, coming in to voice the character of Zazu, who was voiced by Rowan Atkinson in the 1996 film. Oliver will be joining the Jon Favreau directed film along with Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), and James Earl Jones, who will be reprising his role as Mufasa.





Though, Oliver, is most known for his politically satired news program, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, that airs on HBO every Sunday at 11 pm ET/PT, this isn’t his first go at providing voices for animated characters. He’s made appearances in the The Smurf films, The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, and is currently working on a new animated film, Amusement Park, alongside Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, and Matthew Broderick, which is set to release in 2018.



