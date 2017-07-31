John Cena May Bench Press Bumblebee In The 'Transformers' Spinoff

Wrestling fans know that the WWE's poster boy, John Cena, is now considered a "free agent", because he spends the majority of his time making movies now. He's successfully transitioned away from the squared circle, just like Dwayne Johnson (How have they not made a movie together yet???), and he's about to embark on what may be his biggest movie yet, afilm.John Cena will hopefully deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Bumblebee in the upcomingspinoff. There aren't any details on Cena's role, but we now have actual plot details for the '80s set film:Cena joins a young cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Rachel Crow, Abby Quinn, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Ricardo Hoyos, Kenneth Choi, and Grace Dzienny.Directed by Laika's Travis Knight,opens December 21st 2018.