7/14/2017
Jessica Williams Is Freakin' Dope In New Trailer For 'The Incredible Jessica James'
A pure delight at the Sundance Film Festival, where setting yourself apart from a dozen indie rom-coms isn't so easy, The Incredible Jessica James hopes to turn heads when it hits Netflix later this month. And you know what? It just might, if only because Jessica Williams is so freakin' dope.
She breaks it down just like that in the latest trailer for Jim Strouse's film, a followup to his surprisingly great indie, People Places Things, which also included Williams. She plays an aspiring playwright who bounces back from a nasty breakup by giving a chance to Boone (Chris O'Dowd), an unlikely suitor if there ever was one. If you figured out that they both have issues to work through, and fall in love along the way, then you already know what's up. But that shouldn't stop you from checking out Williams in a truly magnetic performance.
Also starring Lakeith Stanfield and Noel Wells, The Incredible Jessica James hits Netflix on July 28th.