Jeremy Renner Suffers Arm Injury; How It'll Impact 'Infinity War' And....Bourne???

You'd think if Jeremy Renner was going to get injured on set he would have done it in amovie, or certainly one of thefilms. But nope. Today we learned that Renner broke bones in both arms while performing a stunt, and while he doesn't name the movie it's probably the indie comedy,, since that's what he's shooting right now. Ignore other sites saying he was hurt on an Avengers set. It ain't true.Renner spoke about it at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival where he was promoting Taylor Sheridan's(which features his Avengers co-star Elizabeth Olsen), and he was asked if it would affect his turn as Hawkeye inKinda tough to string a bow with broken arms...So everyone can relax. Besides, it's not like Hawkeye is all that important, anyway. I hear they kill him off in the first five minutes. That may or may not be a lie.Curiously, Variety 's report says Renner is "due to star in the next “Bourne” movie." Really? That's news to me, and probably to Universal who weren't talking about a sequel to The Bourne Legacy as recently as last fall . Maybe things have changed and I missed it, but that's doubtful. This could just be a mistake on Variety's part, or perhaps they know something we don't. [ ThePlaylist