Jaume Collet-Serra To Direct Disney's 'Jungle Cruise', Leaves 'Suicide Squad 2' Behind

The competition between Warner Bros. and Marvel isn't always as direct as we fanboys like to think it is. Take for example this morning's news thatdirector Jaume Collet-Serra has dropped out of the film in order to pursue a different project. No, it's not some Marvel superhero movie, but instead is Disney'sstarring Dwayne Johnson.For Collet-Serra he's moving from one tentpole studio film to one that could be even bigger. I mean, we're talking about Disney here, and you know if he does well they'll add him to the Marvel roster some point down the line.has been in the works for a while now, and as you probably guessed it's based on another amusement park ride just like. That franchise did pretty well, didn't it? After scoring a number of decent-sized hits with Liam Neeson thrillersand, the director had his most surprising hit last summer withwill be the biggest movie of his career.As for the impact on Warner Bros. and the DCEU? Well, the struggles continue. He had been the top pick to direct the antihero sequel after David Ayer moved on to. While names like Mel Gibson and David Goyer were mentioned, neither seemed likely and it's unclear if their phones will start blowing up now. Chances are the search will go in a different direction entirely. For now,has a script by Adam Cozad () and not much else. [ Deadline