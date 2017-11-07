7/11/2017
Jaume Collet-Serra Emerges As Frontrunner To Direct 'Suicide Squad 2'
Well, the thought of Mel Gibson bringing his brand of directorial lunacy to a Suicide Squad sequel was fun, but it doesn't appear to be happening. Instead it looks like the job will go to someone much less exciting and with 100% fewer Oscar nominations: Jaume Collet-Serra.
The Shallows director has emerged as the frontrunner to helm Suicide Squad 2, according to Deadline. Collet-Serra is a solid filmmaker and one who has worked steadily since his breakout thriller, Orphan. While he's been behind multiple Liam Neeson action flicks, including next year's The Commuter, he has been approached to direct much bigger projects. Warner Bros. had him attached to their live-action Akira film until it fell through, and he's now set to direct Waco from Oscar-winning writer Mark Boal.
Suicide Squad 2 has a script penned by Zak Penn (The Avengers, Ready Player One), but it's still too far out to have a release date.