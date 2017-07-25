7/25/2017
James Franco Unleashes Something Terrible In New Trailer For 'The Vault'
When bad people do bad things, should we care if something truly terrible happens to them? What if that thing is...supernatural? That's what goes down in the horror thriller The Vault, a film from writer/director Dan Bush (The Signal) and starring James Franco, in one of those random roles that makes his career fun to follow.
Franco is the headliner of a cast that includes Francesca Eastwood (Final Girl), Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black), Scott Haze (Child of God), Clifton Collins Jr. (Triple 9), and Q'orianka Kilcher (The New World). Manning and Eastwood are sisters who rob a bank in an attempt to help their brother, only to have the bank manager (Franco) lead them to a mysterious basement vault where something terrible is unleashed. They let you keep anything in those lockboxes for safe keeping, don't they?
The Vault opens September 1st in theaters and VOD.