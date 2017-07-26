7/26/2017
James Cameron Plans On "Reinventing" 'The Terminator' As A Trilogy
The Terminator franchise has taken a shellacking in the years since James Cameron left it. While The Terminator and the awesome Terminator 2: Judgment Day will always be classics, subsequent films have left much to be desired. Terminator Genisys was just mediocre as Hell, and killed any shot at the reboot taking off. But now a new reboot is in the works with Cameron taking an active role, and he isn't just hoping to make one movie. His plans sound far more ambitious.
Speaking with News Australia, Cameron says he and producer/rights holder David Ellison are eyeing a trilogy of Terminator movies that will attempt something new...
“I am in discussions with [producer] David Ellison, who is the current rights holder globally for the ‘Terminator’ franchise and the rights in the US market revert to me under US copyright law in a year and a half so he and I are talking about what we can do. Right now we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it."
Deadpool director Tim Miller was brought in to direct at least the first movie in this potential trilogy, and while Arnold Schwarzenegger was written off initially he says Cameron wants him in the movie for some reason. Because nothing screams "reinvention" like bringing back the same star who has been there for 30 years.