7/07/2017
It's Puppets Vs. Nazis In The 'Puppet Master: Axis Termination' Trailer
Forget Annabelle. Forget Chucky. The illest killer dolls out there were in Puppet Master. The long-running horror franchise is, incredibly, about to drop its eleventh feature film, titled Puppet Master: Axis Termination, and the first trailer for it has arrived. If you wanted to see Six Shooter and Blade take out a bunch of Nazis, this is the movie for you.
This is the concluding chapter of the Axis Saga, in which the Toulon's devilish puppets, who have become more like antiheroic vigilantes now, team up with Allied psychics to take out the Nazis' murderous marionettes during WWII. It's some crazy shit and I'm down for it.
Directed by Empire Pictures founder Charles Band, Puppet Master: Axis Termination will be released later this year in home release and on the Full Moon Amazon channel.