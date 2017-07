It's Puppets Vs. Nazis In The 'Puppet Master: Axis Termination' Trailer

Forget Annabelle. Forget Chucky. The illest killer dolls out there were in. The long-running horror franchise is, incredibly, about to drop its eleventh feature film, titled, and the first trailer for it has arrived. If you wanted to see Six Shooter and Blade take out a bunch of Nazis, this is the movie for you.This is the concluding chapter of the Axis Saga , in which the Toulon's devilish puppets, who have become more like antiheroic vigilantes now, team up with Allied psychics to take out the Nazis' murderous marionettes during WWII. It's some crazy shit and I'm down for it.Directed by Empire Pictures founder Charles Band,will be released later this year in home release and on the Full Moon Amazon channel