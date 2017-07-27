It Looks Like David Ayer Is Sticking Around For 'Gotham City Sirens'

Warner Bros.' panel at Comic-Con surprised me more by what wasn't there than what they actually brought. Surprisingly, David Ayer's Harley Quinn spinoff, Gotham City Sirens, wasn't listed in DC Films' upcoming slate, and yesterday brought news that he was potentially off the film. But was that report premature? It might have been.
I'm not a big fan of "speculation by tweet", but since this is a movie I'm really looking forward to, let's run with it. Ayer tweeted this image of Harley Quinn, possibly as a response to questions on Gotham City Sirens' future...
July 27, 2017
I think that's his way of saying, "Yes, I'm still around, bitches.", or something equally Suicide Squad-esque. The film will have Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, who along with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman are the unquestioned breakouts of the DCEU this year. Warner Bros. is going to make this movie happen one way or another, if only to keep Robbie happy. She worked well with Ayer before, the fans loved her, so why screw around?
Gotham City Sirens may be a long way off, though. I'm anxious to learn more and will let you know if there are updates.