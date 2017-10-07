Idris Elba Takes Aim At Matthew McConaughey In New Trailer For 'The Dark Tower'

It may be a wise idea to adjust expectations going into, especially if you're a fan of Stephen King's massive 8-book series. While there is still the bend of technology and magic that comprise the world King has created for this epic battle between good vs. evil, the way it plays out may be unfamiliar. For this is actually set up to be a sequel, although elements from some of the books will still be used, in hopes of condensing it all down into one movie. It's a daunting task for any director, and we'll have to wait and see if Nikolaj Arcel () is up to the job.The latest trailer doesn't add a ton of new footage, but continues to tease the showdown between Idris Elba as the Gunslinger and Matthew McConaughey as the evil Man in Black. It's a battle that spills across multiple dimensions and timelines, including our own. Look closely and you'll see crossover references to some of King's other stories, too. I think at this point Sony might be wise to put a halt to any new trailers, though. I'm not sure they're really adding anything of value, and may be causing more confusion than anything else.Here's the synopsis: Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) is a young 11-year-old adventure seeker who discovers clues about another dimension called Mid-World. Upon following the mystery, he is spirited away to Mid-World where he encounters the lone frontiersman knight Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), who is on a quest to reach the ‘Dark Tower’ that resides in End-World and reach the nexus point between time and space that he hopes will save Mid-World from extinction. But with various monsters and a vicious sorcerer named Walter Padick (Matthew McConaughey) hot on their trail, the unlikely duo find that their quest may be difficult to complete.opens August 4th.