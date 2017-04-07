Honest Trailer For 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Reminds You Why That Franchise Is Dead





How bad was it? Well, it's got an Honest Trailer for a reason, doesn't it? And they do a pretty good job of nailing why it stunk so bad the character "swung back over to Marvel" in one of the craziest, most unexpected deals in history. They manage to make it look far worse than I remember, too, like that terrible Aunt May nursing subplot that makes me happy we now have Marisa Tomei in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sooooo much happier we now have Marisa Tomei. Seriously, these guys screwed up having Paul Giamatti in a superhero movie. How is that even possible?? Did I mention I was happy we now have Marisa Tomei as Aunt May?





Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th, but you can peep my review here





In a case of too much, too soon, Marc Webb was handed the keys toand, while he didn't totally botch the first movie, he screwed the pooch with the second. Andrew Garfield's an actor who can make any role work, even one he's not a natural fit for like Peter Parker, and who doesn't love Emma Stone? But then Sony and Webb got greedy and tried to cram an entire franchise into the bloated, downright terrible