Here Are Two Things You Won't Be Seeing In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
Spider-Man: Homecoming is mere hours away from web swinging into theaters, and before that happens here are a couple things you can look for in the film but won't find.
First up, Marvel's Kevin Feige was asked by IGN whether or not Spider-Man's "Spidey Sense" is a thing in the MCU. Considering he has a suit with all sorts of gadgets and sensors and warning alerts, it would seem to negate the need. Feige thinks otherwise...
“No, I think he has it. And I think he has it with or without that suit. I think how we explore it in a cinematic sense will change. I mean, that was sort of a big showy part of previous versions and we thought that we’d make it more of an internal, sort of second nature thing for him. But there are ways coming up that will slowly hint at that and also just make it part of his, you know, his natural abilities. But we don’t know that if it will be — I think we’ll explore it further down the line, but [it’s] definitely him not the suit.”
As I noted in my review, there are little things about the upgrades Spidey receives that take away from his character. Not enough to hurt the movie by too much, but old school fans will notice.
Next, if you've seen the trailers (or the above headline image) for the film then you've no doubt seen that shot of Spidey and Iron Man soaring over New York. They've made it a centerpiece of the ad campaign for obvious reasons; it looks cool as sh*t and tying Spidey even closer to The Avengers is a smart course of action. But the shot that was teased never actually appears in the movie, and director Jon Watts reveals to ScreenCrush the reason it was deleted...
"The shot of [Spider-Man and Iron Man] together in Queens, that was never in the movie. I think what happened was in the very first trailer they wanted a shot of Spider-Man and Iron Man flying together. And they were going to use something from the Staten Island Ferry scene, but it just didn’t look that great — the background plate, because the Staten Island terminal is a very simple building. It almost looks like an unrendered 3D object. So I think I was like ‘Let’s just put them in Queens. Let’s use that as a backdrop.’ Because we couldn’t just create a whole new shot, so ‘let’s just use one of these shots of the subway; put them in there.’ I feel a little weird that there’s a shot in the trailer that’s not in the movie at all, but it’s a cool shot. It’s funny, I forgot that we did that.”
