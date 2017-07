'Hellboy' Reboot Was Originally Meant For Guillermo Del Toro

For years fans watched anxiously as Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Perlman lobbied hard to makehappen. They would always come close, raising the hopes of the franchise's small but loyal base of supporters. And always nothing would come of it. Then it all just came to an end earlier this year when creator Mike Mignola confirmed that a reboot led by Neil Marshall and starring David Harbour was in the works. So what happened? How did it never work out with Del Toro, anyway?Speaking with Nerdist , Mignola reveals two things. First, is that the third movie was originally meant to be a continuation with Del Toro. Second, that Del Toro is at least partially to blame for it not working out...He continued...Yeah, we'll see. At least this newwill be R-rated like Mignola's source material, but it runs the risk of losing the fun of Del Toro's movies.