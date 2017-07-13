'Hellboy' Reboot Was Originally Meant For Guillermo Del Toro

For years fans watched anxiously as Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Perlman lobbied hard to make Hellboy 3 happen. They would always come close, raising the hopes of the franchise's small but loyal base of supporters. And always nothing would come of it. Then it all just came to an end earlier this year when creator Mike Mignola confirmed that a reboot led by Neil Marshall and starring David Harbour was in the works. So what happened? How did it never work out with Del Toro, anyway?
Speaking with Nerdist, Mignola reveals two things. First, is that the third movie was originally meant to be a continuation with Del Toro. Second, that Del Toro is at least partially to blame for it not working out...
“I would’ve loved to see Guillermo do his third movie and finish that story. But over the years it became very clear that wasn’t going to happen. About three years ago the producers, the screenwriter Andrew Cosby, and I all started working on this new story. Del Toro didn’t want to have anything to do with it, he wasn’t going to direct. He was offered to be a producer, and Ron [Perlman] wouldn’t do it without Guillermo.”
He continued...
"So we originally started trying to tie it to the del Toro universe and continue those movies. But once we had Neil Marshall, we thought, ‘Why are we going to try and continue that universe?’ Because a del Toro movie is a del Toro movie, and you don’t want to try and hand a del Toro movie to someone else. Especially someone as great as Neil Marshall. So that’s when it went from being this continuation to being a reboot. It’s exciting to have another director. It’s exciting to take another path, to take that material and give it another leaning.”
Yeah, we'll see. At least this new Hellboy will be R-rated like Mignola's source material, but it runs the risk of losing the fun of Del Toro's movies.