Harrison Ford Has The Key In New Trailer For 'Blade Runner 2049'

Later this week, Warner Bros. will be rolling out, and they'll be bringing much of the film's star power with them. Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, and others are expected to be on hand, but still, it gets awfully crowded in Hall H and it's easy to forget anything that isn't from Marvel or DC Films.So what's the best thing to do? Put out a gorgeous new trailer a few days early, that's what. And there's a lot of new footage here that teases the reason Agent K (Gosling) is tracking down Deckard (Ford). We see Agent K coming to Dave Bautista's character for help, and that doesn't go so well. The suggestion seems to be that Bautista is a replicant, and knows where Deckard is hiding. We see more of Jared Leto as Neander Wallace, who seems to have some regret over his building of the replicants. There also comes a crucial moment where Deckard says "We were being hunted!", and it isn't clear if he means humans or replicants. Obviously, the question of what Deckard truly is still hangs in the air 30 years later.Directed by Denis Villeneuve,opens October 6th.