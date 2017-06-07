7/06/2017
Halle Berry Must Rescue Her Son In New Trailer For 'Kidnap'
If somebody you love has been taken, who are you gonna turn to? Liam Neeson? Or Halle Berry? Well, in the case of the upcoming thriller Kidnap, which failed to open last December like it was supposed to (Hmmm...), it's Berry who gets the call. Not The Call like the last movie she was in where she saved a kidnapped person, but a different call, this time to save her own son.
Here's the synopsis: A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mom Karla Dyson (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) when her son suddenly disappears. Without a cell phone and knowing she has no time to wait for police help, Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. A relentless, edge-of-your seat chase ensues, where Karla must risk everything to not lose sight of her son. In this tense, action-fueled thriller, directed by Luis Prieto and from the producers of SALT and TRANSFORMERS, one mother’s heroic attempt to take back her son leads her to ask herself how far she will go to save her child.
Prieto's name isn't well-known but he's the guy who directed that remake of Nicolas Winding Refn's Pusher that nobody over here saw. And honestly this movie looks sorta beneath Berry's talents, but then again so much of what she's done since winning an Oscar has been beneath her. Hopefully Kingsman: The Golden Circle gives her something fun to do.
Kidnap hits theaters on August 4th.