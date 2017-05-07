Get More Rey & BB-8 In 'Star Wars: Forces Of Destiny' Episode 2

Rey and BB-8 just can't seem to stay out of trouble. They managed to escape a nasty sandworm in the first episode of the animatedmicro-series, and now in the second, titled, they find themselves the target of a bunch of bandits. I bet BB-8 would fetch a nice price on the market.Maybe it's having Daisy Ridley actually voicing Rey but they're really doing a good job being consistent with the animated and live-action versions of her. I feel like we're learning more about her character, specifically the relationship she forms with the plucky little droid. And as it turns out, this film comes with a nice little lesson about being nice to all creatures. You never know when it might payoff.