Gary Oldman Is Winston Churchill In First Trailer For 'Darkest Hour'

This is the year of Winston Churchill, apparently. Following on the heels of John Lithgow's acclaimed performance as the British Prime Minister in Netflix's, and only a few weeks removed fromstarring Brian Cox, we now have Gary Oldman inThe first trailer for the film directed by by Joe Wright, who is hoping we forget all about thatdebacle. Churchill stories all cover the same basic territory, it seems, and this one finds the PM considering a peace treaty with Nazi Germany at the start of WWII. Kristen Scott Thomas, the suddenly ubiquitous Lily James, and Ben Mendelsohn co-star in what is certainly a handsome-looking movie. We expect no less than that from Wright. It'll be up to Oldman to make this movie stand out from the others.opens November 22nd.