'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 May Feature Longer Episodes

After the upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones, eager fans will have two whole excruciating years to wait for season eight. It's the final season so, understandably, HBO wants to give the showrunners all the time they need to make it perfect. And while that wait is going to be tough, there's possibly another good reason for it, one that will make a lot of people happy.
While attending Con of Thrones, sound designer Paula Fairfield revealed that the season eight episodes could clock in at feature-length, just as the season seven finale will be 82-minutes long. Having every episode be the runtime of a theatrical film not only explains the longer break between seasons, but makes having only six episodes easier to deal with. And who knows? Maybe it'll help HBO green light a Game of Thrones movie?
Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16th. [Deadline]
