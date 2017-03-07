First Trailer For Stanley Tucci's Art World Drama, 'Final Portrait' With Armie Hammer

Stanley Tucci's directorial efforts have mostly flown under the radar throughout his career, probably because he gets behind the camera so rarely. His first movie was 1996's Big Night, and his most recent was 2007's romance drama, Blind Date, which was his fourth. While you can currently check him out in the oddest cameo of his career in Transformers: The Last Knight (Seriously, what was with the Merlin thing?), the trailer has arrived for for Tucci's next film as director, titled Final Portrait, and it makes a lot more sense.
Final Portrait stars Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer, Clémence Poésy, James Faulkner, Tony Shalhoub and Sylvie Testud, chronicling the special friendship that develops between painter Alberto Giacometti and art connoisseur James Lord. Here's the official synopsis:
FINAL PORTRAIT is the story of the touching and offbeat friendship between American writer and art-lover James Lord and Alberto Giacometti, as seen through Lord’s eyes and revealing unique insight into the beauty, frustration, profundity and sometimes the chaos of the artistic process. Set in 1964, while on a short trip to Paris, Lord is asked by his friend, Giacometti, to sit for a portrait. The process, promises Giacometti, will take only a few days and so Lord agrees — ultimately wondering “how much longer can it go on like this?”
This will be the first film Tucci's directed that he doesn't also have a leading role in. I wouldn't be shocked if he pops up in a cameo somewhere, though. Final Portrait has yet to get a U.S. release date, but opens in the U.K. on August 18th.
