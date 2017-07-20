First Trailer For 'Jigsaw' Resurrects The 'Saw' Franchise

Not So

hit theaters in 2010, wrapping up the former champion horror franchise with a nice little bow. Tobin Bell's character, John Kramer aka the Jigsaw Killer, died way back in 2006'syet managed to appear in every movie since. And now he's got his own movie all to himself somehow, and we're getting a look at it in the first trailer forAnd why shouldn't the franchise continue considering it earned a killer $900M and cost practically nothing. So what's this one about? Who cares? You know it means Jigsaw will be putting his victims through more elaborate/brutal traps, forcing them to cut pieces of themself off, whatever, in order to teach them a lesson.I personally wasn't a huge fan of these movies but I respected them. Not necessarily the torture porn aspect, but by the way James Wan and Co. kept playing with continuity, adding characters with unexpected ties to one another to keep the series semi-fresh. It ran its course maybe four or five movies in and then crawled to a disappointing finish, but enough time has passed that a revival isn't such a bad idea.Directed by the Spierig Brothers and starring Mandela Van Peebles, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, Callum Keith Rennie, and Matt Passmore,springs its trap on October 27th.