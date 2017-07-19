First Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro's Otherworldly 'The Shape Of Water'





Starring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg, Michael Shannon, and Doug Jones, the film is set during the Cold War when a secret government agency is housing a dangerous experiment. Hawkins plays a mute woman who befriends the experiment, which turns out to be a fish man (played by Jones, of course), and with the help of a fellow co-worker tries to set him free.





The Shape of Water opens December 8th 2017.





The first trailer for Guillermo Del Toro'shas arrived. His first film sinceis another dark fantasy with a period setting, just like, as well. And this looks like exactly the kind of film Del Toro relishes making most, far more thanand