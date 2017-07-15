First Trailer For Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle In Time' Goes On A Magical Journey

Of course, Disney isn't going to hold back at their own D23 Expo, and today they revealed one of the biggest guns in their arsenal. After teasing us with some new photos earlier this week, now we have the highly-anticipated trailer for Ava DuVernay's, and it looks positively magical.DuVernay's first film since, and the first by an African-American woman with a budget over $100M,is based on the beloved sci-fi/fantasy book Madeleine L’Engle. The cast is so great at the top that I forgot how good it is throughout, down to the supporting roles. Storm Reid leads the film as Meg, who ventures across time and space to find her missing father, a scientist professor played by Chris Pine. Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon are the cosmic beings Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Whatsit who help on her journey. "Become a warrior", Oprah tells Meg at one point in this footage, and who is going to refuse Oprah? Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Levi Miller, Zach Galifianakis, Andre Holland, and Michael Pena co-star.opens March 9th 2018.