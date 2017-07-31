7/31/2017
First Look At Zazie Beetz As Domino In 'Deadpool 2'
Y'know, 20th Century Fox didn't give us anything from their upcoming slate of X-Men movies at San Diego Comic-Con. But that's okay if it meant we got this, our first look at Zazie Beetz as Domino in Deadpool 2.
The image is a clever one, too, riffing on Ryan Reynolds' first appearance as Deadpool when he was laid out on the bearskin rug. The look is definitely different from the comics. Gone is Domino's white skin and black eyepatch, I think for obvious reasons. And the afro is a nice touch, promising this will be a Domino who is unquestionably black, whereas I think it's up for debate in the comics. For those who don't know, Domino is a mutant with the "luck manipulation" powers. Basically, she has good luck all of the time, and director David Leitch recently talked to ScreenRant about depicting those powers on screen.
“We’re excited to play with that idea in choreography. I’m not going to give you how it’s all going to play out. As a choreographer, having a character with her abilities is really a trick. I think at first it seems like a problem. Like oh my god, how do you demonstrate luck?And then you just see it like, oh, this is the coolest opportunity ever, so we’re really excited and we’re creating really great stuff for her character.”
Beetz, who is best known for her role in FX's Atlanta, joins a cast that includes Josh Brolin as Cable, in what could be a setup for an X-Force movie. Deadpool 2 opens June 1st 2018.