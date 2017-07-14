7/14/2017
Tye Sheridan Enters OASIS In First Look At Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One'
Next week Steven Spielberg will be making himself part of Warner Bros.' big Hall H panel at Comic-Con. No, he hasn't suddenly joined the DC Universe or anything. He'll be there with an adaptation of Ernest Cline's beloved novel, Ready Player One, and the first image has arrived to transport us into a bleak future.
And ahead of what will surely be footage from the film, EW has debuted the first look at Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts, who is eager to pop on his VR helmet and haptic gloves to venture into OASIS, the virtual reality world that has become an escape from a harsh reality. It's there that knowledge of anything retro; video games, old TV shows, music, and movies are always in high demand, and those who know the most rule. Watts takes on the identity of Parzival while in the OASIS, and enters himself into a high-stakes quest that could change his life forever. Too bad every game player in the OASIS is after it, too. The other images show the inside of Wade's van, which is full of references and Easter Eggs, and in one case literal egg cartons. He uses the cartons to soundproof the inside so nobody can hear him in the OASIS. Those VR rigs are worth a lot of money.
Spielberg's past work is frequently referenced in Cline's novel, which makes having him as director pretty special. Cline tells EW...
“His work directly influenced the narrative and the way that I told the story. So to have him directing, it’s too perfect to even be possible. And somehow it’s happened.”
Also starring Olivia Cooke, Mark Rylance, Ben Mendelsohn, and TJ Miller, Ready Player One opens March 18th 2018.