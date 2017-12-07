7/12/2017
First Look At Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pine, & More In Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle In Time'
It's sorta perfect that EW's special Comic-Con issue with Black Panther all over the cover would also feature the first images from Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time. She toyed with the idea of directing Black Panther for a while before ultimately deciding on Disney's adaptation of Madeline L’Engle’s cherished fantasy/sci-fi novel. While I think we're all dying to see some footage, which is expected to drop soon at D23, these photos will more than suffice for now.
The images, which all look gorgeous, include Storm Reid, the young actress who takes the lead role as Meg. She's joined by Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon who play the celestial beings Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who, aids in Meg's quest to find her missing father. Playing her father is Chris Pine, and in one image we see him trapped, forcing Meg to journey across time and space to rescue him.
A Wrinkle in Time opens next year on March 8th.